Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have drastically cut the price of their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion by $1 million just three months after they put it on the market.

While the house was recently listed for $5.5 million, Kim, 45, and Kroy, 38, have dropped the listing price to $4.5 million, according to the listing viewed by In Touch. The decision comes one month after the estranged couple dropped $500,000 from their original $6 million price.

Fans first became aware of Kim and Kroy’s financial woes in February 2023 when their home was at risk of foreclosure, In Touch confirmed at the time. The pair managed to save the property, though the drama continued when Kroy filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum in May 2023. They briefly reconciled in July 2023, and Kim filed documents asking for their divorce to be dismissed. However, the reconciliation didn’t last long and the retired athlete filed for divorce for a second time in August 2023.

Their money troubles continued to make headlines in September 2023 when Kroy filed legal docs claiming he and Kim were “financially destitute,” In Touch previously confirmed. He alleged that their monetary issues were caused by Kim’s “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling.”

Kroy further detailed their financial woes, explaining that they had an IRS lien for $1.1 million on their estate and a lawsuit from BMW. The Montana native stated he owes the car company $400,000 in unpaid car notes and asked the court for permission to sell their mansion. He explained that they needed to sell the property because it is “the only asset the parties have … and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time.”

Not only are they trying to sell their home, but Kim has also put up many of their belongings for sale on social media. In December 2023, the mother of six created an Instagram account to sell items that previously belonged to both her and Kroy.

She shared several videos showcasing the items that were available for purchase, including one clip that showed off a set of Louis Vuitton luggage. “This was all only carried one time,” Kim explained about the items, which belonged to Kroy. “Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games.”

Other items that were up for sale included Kroy’s luxury shoes, several of Kim’s wigs and her handbags.

Amid their financial troubles, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Kim is looking to return to reality TV to make extra cash. “She’s worried about money,” the source shared. “She’d even do a Real Housewives trip if Bravo would have her!”