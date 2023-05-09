Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce within two days of each other, In Touch can confirm. Kroy was the first to submit his paperwork on May 5, while Kim filed paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7. ​ However, both filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on Monday, May 8.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s case type means she likely wants the case heard and settled in court. A contested divorce occurs when both parties are unable to settle on the terms and details of their marriage dissolution, which includes finances, child custody, alimony and allocation of assets.

Kroy filed paperwork the same day with the Fulton County Superior Court, where he claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He added that he has other grounds also to file and reserves the right to amend his petition.

The former Atlanta Falcons player claimed that the couple’s four minor children are presently in his care and that he will be seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody. Kroy also asked for child support from Kim.

Meanwhile, Kim also asked for alimony and child support within her petition and requested that her maiden name be restored. She is also asking for her legal fees to be paid. The reality star claimed the former couple’s date of separation was on April 30, 2023.

Kroy is asking to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of the couple’s marital residence, a mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia. That home had been the subject of a foreclosure and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7, which was later canceled.

In Touch previously confirmed in October 2022 that the reality TV couple failed to pay back a $300,000 loan taken out on the 6,900-square-foot home, resulting in foreclosure proceedings. On February 24, the pair worked out a last-minute deal to keep the house from being sold by Truist Bank.

That wasn’t the end of Kim and Kroy’s financial woes. It was reported on May 8 that the duo owes the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to TMZ.

The former couple married on November 11, 2011, and their wedding and the planning leading up to it was the subject of the RHOA spinoff Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which premiered on April 26, 2012.

That show morphed into Don’t Be Tardy, which ran for eight seasons on Bravo before getting canceled in May 2021. The series followed Kim and Kroy as they added four children to their family, which already included Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana from previous relationships. Kroy ended up adopting the girls, who took on his last name. They are now adults and not subject to the child custody battle.

Kim and Kroy’s minor children include sons Kroy Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and fraternal twins Kane and Kaia, 9.