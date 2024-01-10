While Kroy Biermann’s lawyer denied that he sold any items as a way to buy Christmas presents for his kids, the former NFL player still wants half of the profits estranged wife Kim Zolciak made from her efforts.

On Monday, January 8, Kroy, 38, filed paperwork stating that he’s seeking “an equitable division of marital assets” and “the personal property acquired during the marriage,” including Kim, 45, and Kroy’s home that they still share in Milton, Georgia, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The documents also stated that Kim “acquired an expansive collection of designer purses, shoes and clothing” while married to Kroy, adding the items have “never been used and/or worn” and their value was estimated at “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Kroy also claimed that it’s “unknown” what Kim “has done with the funds she received from the sale of the items.”

A footnote in the document also revealed that Kim was reportedly paid $80,000 for each episode of the former couple’s reality TV show, Don’t Be Tardy, which aired from 2012 to 2020. Kroy, on the other hand, was paid $20,000 per episode.

According to the documents, Kim made “approximately $600,000 per season” for her time on Real Housewives of Atlanta, equaling around $3 million, while Kroy earned over $14 million during his time playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

“The marital estate is weighed down by significant debt,” the paperwork continued. “Given the parties’ dire financial situation it is critical that all marital property subject to equitable division be identified and then preserved by the Court.”

The documents noted that the IRS has a $1.1 million lien on Kim and Kroy’s Georgia mansion.

Rumors of financial issues have plagued the Real Housewives alum and Kroy for years, and the full extent of the problems came to light in 2023 when it was revealed that they owed the IRS $1 million in unpaid taxes.

In May 2023, Kim began selling personal items through an online storefront called The Biermann’s Closet. Kim’s selling spree continued, but Kroy’s lawyer previously claimed he had no part in it.

“Kroy did not buy gifts, a.k.a, ‘stuff’ for the children. He didn’t sell purses, shoes, or wigs to get cash to turn into material goods; no argument, that was all Kim,” Kroy’s lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom said in a statement to Us Weekly in December 2023. “What Kroy did give to his children for Christmas was his time and undivided attention. He took his children to church and then he cooked a big dinner for the family. Kroy gave his children the gift of time and Christmas memories, not just more stuff. Once the children opened the presents, Kim spent the rest of the day in her living space in the basement.”