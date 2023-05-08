Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, reportedly owe $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.

The reality TV personality, 44, and the former football star, 37, owe $1.1 million in taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from the years 2013, 2017 and 2017, according to TMZ. The pair also allegedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for the year 2018, the outlet reported. The news comes amid their reported divorce, which broke on Monday, May 8.

Kim listed the pair’s date of separation as April 30 after more than 11 years of marriage, citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” per court documents obtained by the outlet. She also requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their six children, Brielle, Ariana, KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. Additionally, Kim asked for spousal support and for her maiden name to be legally restored.

The two welcomed KJ, 11, in 2011, Kash, 10, in 2012, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 9, in 2013. In March of that year, Kroy filed to adopt Kim’s daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, as Kim shares them from a previous relationship.

Kim and Kroy tied the knot in November 2011.

News of the famous Don’t Be Tardy duo’s financial and relationship trouble comes seven months after In Touch confirmed that their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion was facing foreclosure because Kim and Kroy failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that they took out for the property, which they purchased in 2012. Since they failed to repay the loan, the house went into foreclosure soon afterward.

In February 2023, In Touch confirmed that the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home would be sold to “the highest bidder for cash” at auction on March 7. The auction was originally scheduled through the Fulton County courthouse, and the sale was to be overseen by Truist Bank. However, Brock & Scott PLLC’s law office confirmed that the home was taken off the auction block on February 22, according to Entertainment Tonight. The office didn’t clarify why the property was taken off auction.

Though the Bravolebrity typically avoided publicly commenting on her financial issues, she posted several videos of her Southern-based property via her Instagram Stories at the time, proving that she was still residing in the house. The large 6,900-square-foot features several amenities, including a basketball court, an elevator, a waterfall, a pool and a spa.

That month, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Kim was “in denial” and “expecting a miracle” to happen amid the foreclosure news, adding that she was “heartbroken” over the ordeal.

“She’s a bragger at heart so this is super embarrassing for her,” the insider added.

Despite the former couple becoming strapped for cash, their individual net worths didn’t falter too much, as they both stand at $500,000 as of now.