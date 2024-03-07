She’s her “Mother’s Daughter”! Miley Cyrus debuted a song she wrote for her mother, Tish Cyrus, amid the reported feud between members of the famous family.

“This song @MileyCyrus wrote for @tishcyrus tonight at the chateau,” a fan captioned a video posted to X from Miley’s Wednesday, March 6, performance at Los Angeles’ famed hotel Chateau Marmont.

The emotional, slow-paced song referenced spending money on luxury cars, traveling the world, and throwing parties. In one lyric, Miley, 31, sang, “Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world” and encouraged her mom to “do the things that [they] were way too terrified of before.”

A camera operator is seen filming the performance, leading fans to wonder about the newly minted Grammy winner’s next projects.

One possibility is that the performance was recorded for David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, on which Miley will reportedly appear in an upcoming season 5, per the X account Pop Tingz.

Miley’s stint on the show will feature her in an “intimate concert curated and customed [sic] for her closest family and friends,” according to the account’s Thursday, March 7, post.

Miley’s new song for her mom comes amid speculation that some members of the Cyrus family, including Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Tish, 56, and her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, are feuding.

On February 4, Miley notably left her famous dad and former Hannah Montana costar out of her acceptance speech after she won her first ever career Grammy.

After thanking her music collaborators, her mom, Tish, half-sister Brandi Cyrus, boyfriend, Maxx Morando, and even her hair and makeup team, Miley quipped, “I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear” before running off stage.

Weeks later, on February 27, a report from Us Weekly claimed that Noah, 24, and Tish were not on speaking terms after Tish made romantic advances on her now-husband, Dominic Purcell, while Noah was in a relationship with him.

“[Noah] is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

Although her new song proves she is not afraid to publicly stand by her mom, Miley is reportedly not taking sides in the matter. “She confronted her mom about it,” a source told People on Sunday, March 3. “She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Miley had given her seal of approval to her mom and Dominic’s relationship.

In an August 2023 interview with Vogue, Miley described the day she walked Tish down the aisle as “as special and magical as they are” and said their love story makes her “emotional.”

“Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love,” she continued to the outlet at the time. “It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul.”