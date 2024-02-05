Billy Ray Cyrus got no love from daughter Miley Cyrus when she took the stage to accept her two Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 3.

Miley’s first honor of the night was for Best Pop Solo Performance, which was presented to her by Mariah Carey. She was starstruck by the legendary singer and used her moment to tell a story that served as a metaphor for how she was feeling in the moment. After nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry, this was Miley’s first Grammy win.

Later in the evening, she also took home Record of the Year for her song “Flowers.” This time, she got more personal in her speech, but still failed to mention Billy Ray, 62. However, other family members and loved ones got a shoutout.

“Thank you all so much,” Miley, 31, began. “This award is amazing but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy but everyone in the world is spectacular, so please don’t think this is important. Even though it’s very important! We’re very excited.”

She then went on to thank her collaborators, who had joined her on the stage. Then, she added, “My mommy, my sister, my love [Maxx Morando], my main gays because look how good I look! Anyone else? All the people that we love. Thank you all so much. I don’t think I forgot anyone but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Getty

Fans were quick to point out that the singer mentioned her mom, Tish Cyrus, and sister Brandi Cyrus, who were both in the audience at the Grammys, but not Billy Ray.

Tish, 56, filed for divorce from Billy Ray after nearly 30 years of marriage in April 2022. It was revealed that the estranged couple had already been separated for two years at that point. Just four months after the filing, Billy Ray got engaged to Firerose, who is 28 years his junior. They tied the knot in October 2023. Meanwhile, Tish got engaged to Dominic Purcell in May 2023, followed by a wedding that August.

Miley has been supportive of Tish’s new relationship and even served as a bridesmaid in her wedding. Her siblings Brandi, 36, and Trace Cyrus were also in attendance, but Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus were not there. Fans have suspected that the pop star’s relationship with Billy Ray is strained these days, as she has not publicly acknowledged his new marriage.