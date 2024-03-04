Miley Cyrus ‘Confronted’ Tish About Dominic Purcell and Noah

Getting involved? Miley Cyrus has reportedly stepped into the middle of Tish Cyrus’ rumored drama with daughter Noah Cyrus amid claims that the momager “stole” Dominic Purcell from the “July” singer.

“Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all,” a source told People on Sunday, March 3. “She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”

Miley’s alleged confrontation with Tish, 56, came days after a source told Us Weekly on February 28 that Noah, 24, had been “seeing” Dominic, 54, when “Tish started pursuing him.” The insider noted that Tish was “aware” of her daughter’s relationship with the actor at the time. Reps for Tish, Miley, Noah and Dominic did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Tish tied the knot with Dominic in August 2023 after less than a year of dating. Noah and Braison Cyrus were notably absent from the wedding, while siblings Miley, 31, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus were all in attendance. Us Weekly’s source said that Noah was reportedly not invited to the ceremony.

“[She] is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” the insider added.

On the same day as Tish’s wedding in Malibu, Noah was photographed wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt, seemingly showing support for her father following his divorce from Tish in 2022. Billy Ray, 62, has since moved on with Firerose, whom he married in October 2023.

A source exclusively told In Touch in September 2023 that Noah and Braison, 29, skipped their mother’s wedding because they didn’t “approve of the marriage.”

“They love their mom, but it’s been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad,” the insider said. The source added that Miley was “disappointed” in her younger brother and sister.

“It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother,” the insider continued.

Meanwhile, the source said it “broke” Tish’s “heart” that Noah and Braison “skipped her big day.”

“She truly believes Dominic is her soulmate and that it’s time for all the kids to grow up and get used to that,” the insider concluded.

Tish opened up about her early relationship with Dominic on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February. She revealed that she had been crushing on the Prison Break star for years and reached out to him after her divorce.

“We [went] to lunch and made out for three hours,” she said of their first date, noting that she and Dominic exchanged “I love yous” the next day.

“After that it was just on,” Tish concluded.