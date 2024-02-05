Miley Cyrus Shouts ‘I Just Won!’ During Grammy Performance

Miley Cyrus couldn’t contain her excitement while singing “Flowers” live at the 2024 Grammys.

“I just won my first Grammy!” the singer, 31, shouted to the audience in between lyrics of her hit song as she performed during the Sunday, February 4, broadcast.

Miley, an eight-time nominee, had indeed just secured her first Grammy, beating out Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat for this year’s Pop Solo Performance award. “Anti-Hero,” “What Was I Made For?” and “Paint the Town Red” were the other nominees in the category.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor

The performance was only her third time singing “Flowers” live, and Miley encouraged audience members to mark the occasion by singing along.

“Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” the “Wrecking Ball” singer quipped to the audience.

In a prerecorded video ahead of her performance, Miley humorously spoke about why she decided to perform the chart-topping song on such a big stage.

“So I can lay in bed on February 5 and watch a video of myself performing at the Grammys,” she admitted. “That is actually the most honest answer I can give you.”

The pop star continued that she was taking the plunge for her “future self,” adding that she will look back on this moment and say to herself, “‘You look good.'”

During her acceptance speech, Miley explained what the win meant to her — a moment she said was unplanned but sparked by one of her music heroes, Mariah Carey, presenting her the award.

“There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly,” she began her anecdote. “And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered, and he was OK that he wasn’t going to capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose.”

Miley, who is nominated for six total awards this year, concluded by explaining that “Flowers” was “[her] butterfly.”

“Flowers” is also up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Her album Endless Summer Vacation received nods for Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. Miley and Brandi Carlile ​were also nominated in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song “Thousand Miles.”