Miley and Noah Cyrus have both built successful music careers, but their mom, Tish Cyrus, helped them get there as their manager. Tish, who was previously married to country star Billy Ray Cyrus, has amassed a decent net worth since she started her management career in the early 2000s.

What Is Tish Cyrus’ Net Worth?

Tish, whose full name is Leticia Jean Cyrus-Purcell, has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, that is a combined net worth with Billy Ray, so it’s possible the amount has changed since Tish filed for divorce in April 2022.

How Does Tish Cyrus Make Money?

Tish began managing Miley when the “Flowers” hitmaker moved to Los Angeles to film Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana in 2006, as she revealed on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in 2020. “I just was kind of thrown into that,” Tish revealed. “I managed her by myself for quite some time.”

After years of managing Miley on her own, Tish teamed up with manager Adam Leber and took on Noah as her acting and music career took off.

“I think ‘momager’ kind of gets a bad name,” Tish said of managing her daughters. “Yes, I’m their mom, but I manage them. I’m their manager, along with a team. And I love it. [But] it’s a lot of pressure, just because I don’t want to make mistakes knowing that I’m also her mom. Somehow it’s worked out really well for us.”

In 2021, Miley parted ways with Adam and joined Crush Management, with her mom still serving as her manager alongside Crush’s Jonathan Daniel.

In addition to being her daughters’ manager, Tish has worked as a producer on her kids’ film and television projects, such as The Last Song and LOL. She is now the owner and president of a TV and film production company called Hopetown Entertainment.

Tish Cyrus Was Accused of ‘Stealing’ Dominic Purcell From Noah Cyrus

Tish married Australian actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023 after a year of dating. However, their relationship has seemingly caused tension with Noah. A source told Us Weekly on February 27, 2024, that Noah was “[seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” noting that Tish was “aware” of Noah’s connection to the actor at the time.

Noah skipped her mom’s wedding and Us Weekly’s source said she wasn’t “invited” because of the drama. “[She] is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” the insider added.

Reps for Tish, Noah and Dominic did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.