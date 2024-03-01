Tish Cyrus and her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, are reportedly “on the outs” after Tish, 56, pursued now-husband Dominic Purcell while Noah was seeing him.

“Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 29. “Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this.”

According to the insider, Noah, 24, was in the middle of a nearly year-long relationship with Dominic, 54, when her mother took an interest in him. A source previously told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 27, that Tish was “aware” of her daughter’s relationship at the time, and that Noah feels like her mother stole Dominic from her.

Tensions grew so high between the mother-daughter pair that they at one point blocked each other on Instagram, but have since refollowed each other, the insider told Us Weekly on February 29.

Despite these reported problems, Tish painted her and Dominic’s love story as being straight out of a fairytale on the February 7 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Dominic, who Tish described as her “hall pass” while she was married to Billy Ray Cyrus, first contacted Tish in 2016 via Instagram DM – a message Tish reportedly didn’t open for a full year.

After the two finally met in person years later, sparks flew right away, with the pair exchanging “I love yous” the very next day. But when the couple finally tied the knot in August 2023, Noah and Braison Cyrus, Tish’s youngest children with Billy Ray, 62, were not in attendance.

And the trouble in paradise for the Cyrus family doesn’t stop there. After Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy in February 2024, she failed to mention her dad and former Hannah Montana costar in her acceptance speech.

After naming nearly every member of her family, including her mom, Miley, 31, ended her speech with, “I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear!”

Fans previously speculated that Miley had taken her mother’s side following her and Billy Ray’s April 2022 divorce after Miley unfollowed her dad on Instagram. However, the divorce was far from the first time the family had experienced hardships.

During a 2011 interview with GQ, Billy Ray claimed that costarring on the Disney channel show Hannah Montana with his daughter “destroyed” their family.

More than a decade later, Tish and Brandi Cyrus denied this claim of his, telling “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper on February 6 that their family was not “destroyed.”

“I just think he was having a moment,” Tish added.