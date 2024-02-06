What Happened With Miley and Billy Ray? Inside Feud

Millions of fans grew up watching Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on Disney’s Hannah Montana but there’s clearly love lost between the pair!

There have long been rumblings that there was trouble in paradise for the Cyrus family, but the drama came center stage when the “Wrecking Ball” artist seemingly snubbed her father when accepting her first Grammy in February 2024.

While Miley and Billy were once a heartwarming father-daughter duo both on and off screen, fans are curious why the pair are now feuding.

What Happened With Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus?

The first hints at an estrangement between the pair were noticed in 2013 when Billy Ray and then-wife Trish Cyrus filed for divorce. While the former married couple — who wed in 1993 — ended up reconciling at the time, when news broke that Billy made the first made the first move in court to end his marriage, the “Adore You” singer tweeted, “@billyraycyrus since your text and email obviously aren’t working would you like to talk like this?”

Billy Ray and Trish filed for divorce years later in April 2022, noting in the filing that they hadn’t lived together since February 2020.

Billy Ray moved on and got engaged to Australian singer Firerose in August 2022, meanwhile Trish tied the knot with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

While Miley was happy for her mom’s new love and was later there to attend her wedding, a source close to the “Last Song” actress told E! News in October 2022 that she didn’t feel the same way about her dad’s new chapter.

“She, of course, hopes he is happy but Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce,” the insider told the publication, adding that Miley didn’t “have a relationship” with her dad’s fiancée at the time.

The insider continued, “The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship.”

Fans have also speculated that Miley may have taken issue with her father marrying someone who is not only three years older than she is, but who he met thanks to a Hannah Montana set visit.

Billy Ray and Firerose later tied the knot on October 10, 2023.

Where Do Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Stand Now?

Miley and Billy Ray are seemingly estranged and she proved it by not including him in her first-ever Grammy’s acceptance speech.

The pop star was accompanied to the 2024 show by her mother and sister Brandi Cyrus, along with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, and they were all mentioned when she won Record of the Year.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” Miley concluded in her speech as she walked off stage. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”