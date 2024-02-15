Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly wants to make amends with Miley Cyrus after she snubbed him at the Grammys, which reignited family feud rumors.

“He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 14. “The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever.”

The insider explained that Miley, 31, and Billy Ray, 62, “are on the outs,” adding, “Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her.”

Fans began to wonder if there was drama in the Cyrus family when some of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ kids were missing from her wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023. While Miley, Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus were all in attendance, the former couple’s daughter Noah Cyrus and son Braison Cyrus were both missing.

The drama isn’t just between Miley and Billy Ray, as the estrangement has also impacted the “We Can’t Stop” singer’s relationship with Noah, 24. The source said that the “July” singer has “always been close with Billy Ray,” which has “caused a rift between her and Miley.”

Back in September 2023, a source exclusively told In Touch that Miley was “disappointed” in her siblings for skipping Tish’s big day. “They didn’t go because they don’t approve of the marriage, it’s as simple as that,” the insider explained. “They love their mom, but it’s been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad.”

“She’s very frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison,” the source continued about Miley. “It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother.”

Neither Miley nor Billy Ray have publicly commented on their relationship, though she sparked rumors that they’re estranged by excluding her former Hannah Montana costar from her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards on February 4.

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” she told the crowd while accepting the Record of the Year honor for her song “Flowers.” “So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys?”

Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP

Miley – who also won Best Pop Solo Performance for the same song – then thanked “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

After she made sure that all of her collaborators got to thank their loved ones, Miley concluded the speech by implying she intentionally didn’t thank some people. “I don’t think I forgot anyone,” she said. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Meanwhile, Noah sparked her own feud rumors with Miley in October 2023 when she slammed her older sister’s “disrespect” in a TikTok video and the “When I Look at You” singer called her “an emo kid” during a past interview.