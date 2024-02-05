Miley Cyrus has been a Grammy Awards favorite when it comes to the number of nominations she’s had over the years, but fans are wondering how many times she’s actually won.

How Many Grammys Has Miley Cyrus Won?

Miley became a first-time Grammy winner on February 4, 2024, when she won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.” The song was the lead single from her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation. She gushed about the moment while on stage performing the song later in the telecast, stopping to say a celebratory line about how she just won her first Grammy.

What Did Miley Cyrus Say After Her Grammy’s Win?

Miley’s victory came early in the night and was one of the first trophy’s handed out. She was presented the award by one of her idols, Mariah Carey.

“I’m gonna stand by this MC for this because this is just too iconic. Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was gonna miss this moment, and I could have missed the award. That’s fine but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything I got sat in my lucky number three seat,” Miley gushed upon accepting her award.

“And so, there’s a story I wanna tell that sums up this moment, and I wasn’t gonna tell it but now Mariah’s here,” she continued. “So, there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so, his parents gave him a butterfly net, and he was so excited. He just went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered, and he was okay that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you,” Miley added.

Getty Images

How Many Grammy Awards Was Miley Cyrus Nominated for ​In 2023?

In addition to her win for Best Pop Solo Performance, the tune was nominated for both Song of the Year and Record of the year, two of the three biggest awards of the night. Miley’s album, Endless Summer Vacation, ​was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Miley’s collaboration “Thousand Miles” with Brandi Carlile was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

When Was Miley Cyrus’ First Grammy Nomination?

Miley’s first Grammy’s nod came in 2015 when her fourth solo album, Bangerz, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer was so shocked she thought it was a joke at first. “I was like, ‘You’re kidding … there’s no way,'” Miley told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding, “I googled and I was like ‘oh yeah! I am, I actually am!'” She ended up losing out to Sam Smith‘s In the Lonely Hour.

Miley’s only other Grammy nomination before 2024’s show came in 2022, even though it wasn’t for any of her own solo work. She received a nod as part of Lil Nas X‘s Album of the Year nomination for Montero, as she was featured on the track, “Am I Dreaming.”