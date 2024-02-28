Did Tish Cyrus “steal” her now-husband, Dominic Purcell, from her youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus? A bombshell new report seems to explain the reason for the recent apparent tension between the mother/daughter duo.

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” a source told Us Weekly. Tish, 56, was reportedly “aware” that her daughter, 24, was “seeing” the actor, 54. In Touch has reached out to reps for all three stars and did not immediately hear back.

Fans noticed that Noah was missing from her mom’s wedding to Dominic in August 2023. Tish’s kids Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus were all in attendance, while Noah and Braison Cyrus were not at the nuptials.

Noah was reportedly not invited to Tish and Dominic’s wedding, according to Us Weekly’s source. “[She] is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” the insider added.

Tish opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Dominic during a February 7 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. She revealed that the Prison Break star, whom she said she had a crush on for years, had sent her a friendly Instagram message in 2016, which she ignored. It wasn’t until after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 that Tish reached out to her now-husband.

“We [went] to lunch and made out for three hours,” she dished, while talking about the pair’s first date. They exchanged “I love yous” for the first time the very next day. “He was like, ‘Yeah, I love ya,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I love you too.’ And after that it was just on,” Tish shared.

While Noah’s relationship with her mom certainly appears strained, she seems to be on good terms with dad Billy Ray, 62. On the same day as Tish’s wedding, the “Hardest Part” singer was photographed rocking a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt at a Walmart in California.

Meanwhile, fans have speculated that Miley, 31, had a falling out with her dad amid his split from Tish. She did not attend Billy Ray’s wedding to Firerose in October 2023 and noticeably left him out of her speeches at the Grammy Awards on February 4.

After Tish and Dominic’s wedding, the “Flowers” singer gushed about how happy she was for her mom. “To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” she told Vogue. “Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”