Sour grapes, much? Someone in the Markle family seems to be a bit salty that Meghan Markle is a royal. An unnamed relative spoke to Fox News about the Duchess of Sussex’s standing with members of her family.

The anonymous relative of Meghan, 39, alleged that she “won’t ever talk to her family again” because she acts like she is “in a different social class” and therefore, “above them and where she came from.”

The relative claimed that the Suits star’s family doesn’t want to pursue a relationship with her.

“You shouldn’t have to be someone you’re not, or a certain class to be accepted and loved,” the person told the news outlet.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, recently welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, on June 4. They also are parents to a 2-year-old son named Archie.

Shortly after Lilibet’s birth, Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle sent a message to the couple. “I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery,” Thomas told the Sun. “I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Invictus Games founder, 36, is super “hands-on” with his new baby girl, a source previously dished to In Touch. He “already can’t get enough of her.”

“He has no problem whatsoever doing diaper duty and gets up in the middle of the night when Lili cries. Obviously having a new baby takes up a lot of energy — especially when there’s a toddler in the mix too — but Harry and Meghan are enjoying every minute of it,” the insider continued.

Meghan and Harry relocated their family to California in March 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in January of that year. Meghan and Harry moved to the States to be closer to the former actress’ mother, Doria Ragland.

Drama between the Sussexes and the royal family escalated further when they shared their side of the story during a tell-all interview on CBS on March 7.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan said during the tell-all. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

“We never left the family,” Meghan added, explaining they only stepped back from their professional roles. “We were saying, ‘OK, if this isn’t working for everyone, we’re in a lot of pain, you can’t provide us with the help that we need, we can just take a step back. We can do it in a commonwealth country.’ We suggested New Zealand, South Africa.”