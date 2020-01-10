Unbothered! Duchess Meghan’s (née Markle) mom, Doria Ragland, looked calm and collected as she took a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9 — one day after her daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, announced they would be stepping back from the royal family. The former social worker, 63, looked to be in great shape as she sported a black sweatshirt with black leggings and red sneakers. Despite all of the hoopla going on in her daughter’s life, she seemed to be enjoying her time outside.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, shocked their fans — and even family — when they revealed they would be embarking on a new adventure. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

However, the brunette beauty and the U.K. native — who share their 8-month-old, Archie — had been talking about moving after they spent their holidays in Canada. “It’s not a new thing,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They already have a home setting there and have been coming and going for months! But being based in Canada for six weeks was enough time to make them certain about the decision. While they’ll also be spending time in the U.K., Canada will be their main base.”

The couple — especially Meghan — has been constantly criticized in the media over the past year, and quite frankly, it sounds like they just wanted a break from it all. The pair were tired of the royal “rules and regulations,” a second insider revealed. “Harry and Meghan have had enough of the negative press and rules and regulations that come with being ‘tied to the ‘the firm’ so are willing to give it all up and gradually become financially independent. They want their own life.”

While there’s some tension between the royal family at the moment, the Suits alum and the redheaded royal “are looking forward to having a fresh start and extending their family in Canada,” a third source admitted.

Since Meghan is super close with her mama, we’re sure she has been supporting her during this time. But there’s one person who will never give the former actress a break — her half-sister, Samantha Markle. “I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to the British royal family to honor royal duties and lead by example,” she said during an appearance on Inside Edition about her sibling. “If she wanted to be so private, she wouldn’t have sat at Wimbledon with 40 empty seats around her. I mean, clearly, she knows that she’s engaging in attention-getting behaviors.”

Scroll through the photos below to see Doria’s outing.