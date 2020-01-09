She had something to say. Duchess Meghan Markle‘s half-sister, Samantha Markle, spoke with Inside Edition about her decision to “step back” from royal duties with her husband, Prince Harry, and she had nothing but criticism for her royal family member.

“I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to the British royal family to honor royal duties and to lead by example,” Samantha told host Steven Fabian. When she was asked if they can be blamed for wanting a life outside the spotlight, she replied, “That’s ridiculous, they stepped into the spotlight knowing what the duties were, knowing what the media would be like for them.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“If she wanted to be so private, she wouldn’t have sat at Wimbledon with 40 empty seats around her,” Samantha added. “I mean, clearly, she knows that she’s engaging in attention-getting behaviors.”

Samantha has been known to criticize her half-sister in the past. Steven asked her whether or not she thought a move to North America by Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, could “mend the relationship” between them, but she didn’t seem to hold out much hope. “No, I don’t have any plan of that,” she said. “The way she’s treated this family and our family and the royals … ”

Samantha was also asked what she’d say to people who think she’s just bitter about the situation. “It wasn’t about me being jealous,” she defended herself. “I was being honest from the beginning in hopes that I would appeal to her heart and her morality. And, you know, the family had extended olive branches to her to demonstrate that we want to be on amicable terms. But she wasn’t willing to extend it back.”

Previously, Samantha said she didn’t have any sympathy for her sister’s struggles with the scrutiny of the British media. “I think it is really ludicrous that someone who is escorted around the world by millions of dollars worth of security on private jets as a millionaire could ever complain about anything,” she said. “She knew exactly what she was doing, so, hey you got what you wanted.”