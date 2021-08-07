Thomas Markle Claims Daughter Meghan Snubbed Him After He Sent Flowers for Her 40th Birthday

Snubbed. Thomas Markle claims he has not heard from his estranged daughter, Meghan Markle, after he extended an olive branch by sending her flowers for her 40th birthday.

Thomas, 77, told TMZ that he sent the Duchess of Sussex a special floral arrangement of a dozen red roses with two 2 yellow roses in the middle, which represented her two children with husband Prince Harry. Thomas explained to the outlet that he specifically wanted to include his estranged grandchildren — Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 2 months — into the bouquet because he wants to be a part of their lives as he thinks they don’t have enough family living around them in Montecito, California.

The retired lighting director included a personalized card that read, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

While Thomas said Meghan has apparently not reached out to him after receiving the gift, he said that’s “fine” and he just hopes “she likes the flowers.”

Thomas and Meghan have been estranged since May 2018, when he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the weeks leading up to her royal wedding to Harry, 36. He also later leaked a personal letter from her. Since then, he has made several public attempts to reach out to his daughter and son-in-law.

In July, Thomas revealed he would be taking legal action against the Suits alum and the Duke of Sussex, as he has not yet met their son and daughter amid their family rift. “I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future,” he told Fox News from his home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Prior to his bombshell claim, he revealed that he learned about the birth of granddaughter Lilibet, who is named after great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, along with the rest of the world.

“No phone calls, I just heard it on the radio,” he said in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired just one week after Lili was born. “I haven’t spoken to [Meghan] since two days before they got married.”

Later in the segment, Thomas insisted that he should be given a second chance and issued a public plea to Meghan and Harry. “I apologized a hundred times for it. I’m not bitter, I’m confused. I just don’t have the answer. I want an answer. If I had done something terribly wrong, that would be fine but I haven’t. So I just want an answer,” he said, adding that the way Meghan and Harry are treating him is “cold.”