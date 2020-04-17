Official residents! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since moving last month. The former royals can be seen on a surveillance video obtained by TMZ on Thursday, April 16, as they arrived in West Hollywood to volunteer with Project Angel Food one day prior.

The pair looked casual for their day of helping those in need. Harry, 35, wore a beige T-shirt and matching sweats with sunglasses and a makeshift blue mask wrapped around his head. Meghan, 38, looked incognito in a blue baseball cap and mask while her sunglasses dangled from her white, airy blouse. They did not appear to have their 11-month-old son, Archie, with them.

“In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients,” the charity’s executive director Richard Ayoub wrote in a statement on April 16. “And, on Wednesday, they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers. It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.” The organization works to “prepare and deliver healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day,” their bio reads.

After completing their last few public appearances as senior royals in early March, Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their duties. They spent a few weeks in Canada before settling down in Meghan’s hometown on the West Coast. Despite the drama that came with the change of title and responsibility, the former Suits actress has “no regrets” about their move to North America, an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Having some downtime in Canada has enabled her to reset and it shows. She looks and feels amazing.”

The California native experienced some tension among the public since marrying Harry in 2018. However, The Telegraph‘s Camilla Tominey claimed in an interview that the royal staffers also did not like Meghan’s celebrity past. They were “less enamored of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz luster, self-confidence and feminist habits of assertion,” she told The New Yorker.

“I’ve put it down to a clash of cultures, in the sense that she had come from the celebrity world, which is very fast-paced and quite demanding,” Camilla explained. “The royal world is very different — it’s much slower-paced and hugely hierarchical. In the royal world, it’s ‘What should we do next?’ ‘Well, what did we do last time?’”

It looks like Meghan is much happier with her low-key life.