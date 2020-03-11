So much for that royal reunion! Though Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) spent time together on Monday, March 9, for Commonwealth Day, an insider exclusively tells In Touch it didn’t exactly go well. Instead of enjoying their last official event together, the women and their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William, “all felt so awkward being under the same roof.”

“Meghan tried to be all smiles, but deep down she was hurt that Kate didn’t make more of an effort,” the source said. “After the ceremony, Meghan took the first flight back to Canada. She wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible and to be reunited with Archie again.”

Commonwealth Day was the final event Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, attended as senior royals. It was also the first where they were reunited with Kate, 38, and William, 37, since announcing they would “step back” and start new, “financially independent” lives as members of the general public. Though the former Hollywood actress was clearly hoping she and her husband would be able to mend fences with his brother and sister-in-law, the source said “there continues to be a rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes.”

The redheaded royal may have seen this coming. In February 2020, a second source told In Touch Harry “still holds a grudge” against his family over their treatment of his wife. “He’s angry about the way they treated Meghan differently from the rest of the family,” the insider explained. “He accused them of not doing enough to protect her.” Furthermore, he wasn’t “exactly jumping for joy at the prospect of seeing them” again.

In March, a third insider told In Touch that the former Duke of Sussex did want to work on his relationship with his brother, however. The two used to be close, and Harry was “planning to meet” with Will in hopes they would be able to “clear the air.” The source said, “He knows it’s a now or never situation and doesn’t want to lose his brother for good. … “It will take time for them to rebuild their relationship, but at least they’re on the right path.” It seems like it may not have done much good. For now, the feud continues.