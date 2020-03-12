Meghan Markle enjoyed seeing her royal family in the United Kingdom, but she is “thrilled” to be back home in North America, a source exclusively tells In Touch. The mother of one is looking forward to some quiet time with her husband, Prince Harry, and son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Aside from the tension she felt between her and Kate [Middleton], Meghan’s thrilled about how smoothly everything went,” the insider tells In Touch. “She’s thrilled that she can now relax and get on with her new life with Harry and Archie.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, met up with Kate and Prince William for Commonwealth Day on March 9. This outing marked their first public appearance as a group of four since November 2019, as well as the couple’s last event as “senior royals.”

Another source told In Touch exclusively the highly anticipated reunion was “awkward,” because they haven’t all been “under the same roof” for a while.

“Meghan tried to be all smiles, but deep down she was hurt that Kate didn’t make more of an effort,” the insider said about their interactions at the event. “After the ceremony, Meghan took the first flight back to Canada. She wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible and to be reunited with Archie again.”

The brunette beauty and her loved ones now reside in North America, which has allowed them to escape the hustle and bustle. In the statement they released on January 8, they explained their decision to “step back” from their roles in the royal family and plans to become “financially independent.” Harry and Meghan also confirmed they would be balancing their time between the U.K. and Canada.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote at the time.

Despite the obstacles that have come along with their new lifestyle, the former Suits star has “no regrets,” a third insider exclusively told In Touch. “Having some downtime has enabled her to reset and it shows. She looks and feels amazing.”