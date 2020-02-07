Back on the grind! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first appearance at a JPMorgan event on Thursday, February 6, at 1 Miami Hotel in South Beach, Florida — almost a month after the pair stepped back from their royal duties — Harper’s BAZAAR royal correspondent Omid Scobie reported. He also revealed that Harry, 35, spoke at the event.

The brunette beauty and the U.K. native — who share son Archie, 9 months — have been spending time up north ever since they announced the shocking news, and it seems like they are thrilled with not having to abide by the palace’s rules. “[Meghan] hated having to be driven and couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel in Canada,” a source told In Touch exclusively of her new lifestyle.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

“She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move,” the insider continued. “She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

Additionally, the Suits alum is excited to have the freedom to pick out her clothes now. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code. She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters,” a second source divulged.

Ultimately, Meghan was irked by some of the strict clothing requirements. “The Queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public,” the insider explained. “As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this one protocol and thinks it’s sexist.”

Despite Harry and Meghan leaving the United Kingdom at the moment, Queen Elizabeth is understanding of the situation. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” her statement read on January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

Even though Harry gave up his allowance, the redheaded royal “isn’t worried about money,” another insider told In Touch. “He and Meghan already had everything mapped out. He’s confident he won’t be strapped for cash, and to be honest, he’s never been a materialistic kind of guy anyway — he likes the outdoors and basic things in life.”

As for what’s next for Meghan and Harry? They “are discussing setting up their own production company,” a fourth source dished.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two!