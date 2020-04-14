Shelving his gear? Dr. Jane Goodall suspects that her friend Prince Harry will be giving up hunting for his wife, Meghan Markle, following their decision to step back from royal life. The conservationist discussed Harry and Prince William, noting the siblings are supporters of the natural world “except they hunt and shoot” — something she believes Harry will quit.

“I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him,” the primatologist said about the sport during a new interview with Radio Times on Monday, April 13. Both of the brothers have been outspoken about their disdain for illegal wildlife trade. Additionally, both have shown their support of the efforts to protect endangered species, which has led to some backlash from people who feel they shouldn’t be hunting given their beliefs.

Jane said she and Harry, 35, have chatted a few times since the couple’s big move. “I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” she admitted.

Back in January, Harry and Meghan, 38, announced they were forging a new path and planning to become “financially independent” while splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they revealed. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son [Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor] with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Interestingly, the anthropologist said Harry hinted at his hopes to leave royal life behind long before they shared the news with the world. “I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this.’ Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that,'” she told the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine.

Despite the tough transition, Meghan has “no regrets” about their relocation to North America, an insider exclusively told In Touch. “Having some downtime in Canada has enabled her to reset and it shows. She looks and feels amazing.”