Royal clash. The Telegraph‘s Camilla Tominey claimed in a new interview that Meghan Markle‘s celebrity past was something staffers weren’t happy with.

They were “less enamored of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz luster, self-confidence and feminist habits of assertion,” she told The New Yorker.

Tominey, who covered the royal family for more than a decade before Meghan appeared, revealed that things initially went well before taking a turn.

“I’ve put it down to a clash of cultures, in the sense that she had come from the celebrity world, which is very fast-paced and quite demanding,” she explained. “The royal world is very different — it’s much slower-paced and hugely hierarchical. In the royal world, it’s ‘What should we do next?’ ‘Well, what did we do last time?'”

Shutterstock

After Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, relocated to Canada and then to Los Angeles, a source told In Touch exclusively he felt like his family — including Prince William and Duchess Kate — didn’t do enough to embrace his wife. “Harry’s accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough.”

The insider added, “Harry thinks it’s unfair that there’s one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins. The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals so why can’t he and Meghan?”

Despite the drama, Meghan has “no regrets” about their move to North America. “Having some downtime in Canada has enabled her to reset and it shows. She looks and feels amazing,” the source shared.

Tominey compared the royals to “Downton Abbey,” saying, “There’s a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country. And, therefore, for Harry and Meghan to be making demands, there was a bit of below-stairs chatter, particularly with the Duchess, that was ‘Well, hang on a minute, who do you think you are?'”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!