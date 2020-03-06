Facing her fears. Meghan Markle was “nervous” while anticipating her arrival to the United Kingdom, but she ultimately “put on a brave face,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. The former Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, returned to the U.K. for the first time since announcing they were “stepping back as ‘senior’ members” of the royal family. The dynamic duo made an appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5, and both of them appeared to be in great spirits.

“We all know that Meghan’s a good actress,” the insider exclusively tells In Touch. “The truth is she was a bag of nerves before and during her appearance, but was determined to put on a brave face and came across super confident in front of the cameras. Her performance was Oscar-worthy!”

The brunette beauty, 38, stunned in a figure-hugging blue dress for the occasion, opting for a chic ponytail and natural makeup. Her beau, 35, was also no slouch in the looks department, wearing a matching suit which complimented his leading lady’s ensemble.

In January, the famous couple shocked fans all over the world with their unexpected announcement. Not long after, it was revealed they would have to relinquish their “Sussex Royal” titles.

Meghan and Harry were both “disappointed” by the news, another source exclusively told In Touch. The couple “spent months of hard work developing the brand and not only that, it set them back tens of thousands of dollars,” the insider claimed. “Rebranding is going to cost them a fortune.”

The change meant the pair had to choose a different title for their upcoming non-profit organization and adjust their account usernames on social media. On top of that, any trademark applications filed by the pair will be removed in the future.

Luckily, the lovebirds are still celebrating their relocation to Canada, especially because she can return to a sense of normalcy. “[Meghan] is relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move,” another insider previously dished.

“She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”