Being part of the ruling family of the United Kingdom comes with lots of rules and regulations, and Meghan Markle hasn’t had an easy time of it. Part of that has shown through her style and the clothes she chooses — and isn’t allowed to choose — while participating in her royal duties. Now that she and Prince Harry have chosen to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family,” however, it may change again.

According to insiders who spoke exclusively with In Touch, the dress code is one thing Meghan, 38, is excited to leave behind. “She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal,” they revealed. The “old-fashioned” standards — “like wearing dresses below the knee” — were a particular point of annoyance. “She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes,” the source said. “Flats, jeans and sweaters. … Now that she’s moved to Canada, she spends most of the day in sweats or yoga pants.”

It’s not just that she missed slipping into comfy clothes, though. It’s that she found the limits on what she could wear restrictive and unfair. “The Queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public,” a second source told In Touch. “As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this protocol and thinks it’s sexist. … She rebelled a few times by wearing pants, but now she can wear them whenever she wants.”

Now, the former Duchess of Sussex and Harry, 35, are leaving all of those limitations behind. Once they’re living as private citizens, they’ll be in control of how they go about their days, whether that’s lounging around in sweats, driving themselves around town or waving hello like normal people. And once they’ve gotten used to change, it’s questionable they’ll ever go back to their days as working royals. In fact, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former assistant, thinks it will be “almost impossible” for them to do so.

“I doubt whether Harry and Meghan will ever return to the royal fold,” he told In Touch. “Once [they’re] out,” he explained, it would be an insurmountable task “to reverse the process.” And once they’re used to wearing jeans and tees again, it’s hard to imagine returning to fascinators and ankle-length gowns. Check out the gallery below to see how Meghan Markle’s style has changed over the years.