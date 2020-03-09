Royally stylish! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with Prince William and Duchess Kate for Commonwealth Day on March 9, which marks their final event as senior royals. This was the first time since November 2019 that the fab four made a public appearance together — and they did not disappoint.

Meghan, 38, stepped out in a bright, kelly green Emilia Wickstead gown. The long-sleeved frock featured a swooping shoulder detail that added extra interest. The former Suits actress completed the look with a matching hat and small round purse, which was colored slightly darker than her ensemble. Harry, 35, held the brunette beauty’s hand as they walked together and rocked a blue suit and powder blue tie. The inside of his jacket had a pop of green to match his wife’s dress.



Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

That wasn’t the only monochromatic look of the day. Kate, 38, stood out in a tailored red coat with velvet detailing and a small clutch made out of the same luxurious material. Her matching crimson hat had a beautiful flower on top, and she accessorized with a pair of diamond dangling earrings that featured a red stone on the bottom. William, 37, was dapper in a navy blue suit and red tie.



Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan and Harry have been finishing out their last few events as senior royals before officially stepping down from their duties. The pair was all smiles at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5 and wowed at the Mountbatten Festival of Music two days later.

Although their lives as royals are ultra-glam, the California native has “no regrets” about their decision to step down and move to North America, a source exclusively told In Touch.

“Having some downtime in Canada has enabled her to reset and it shows. She looks and feels amazing,” the source shared about the former Duchess.

The A-list husband and wife were glowing at their last few appearances, but it’s because they’re now living life on their own terms. “She seems so happy to be back in the U.K., but the reality is she has no regrets whatsoever about the move and is looking forward to returning to her new, peaceful life in North America,” the source continued. “The joyous look on her face is the sweet smile of success — she’s got exactly what she wanted.”

Keep slaying, Meghan and Harry!