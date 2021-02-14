Whether you’ve been following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale romance since day one or just hopped on the love train recently, there’s no denying that things have moved fast! In fact, it feels like just yesterday the former actress and the U.K. native said “I do” in front of all of their friends and family (and the world!) on May 19, 2018.

As it happens, though, there were many special moments before that magical day and of course, many afterward. Perhaps most notably is the pair welcoming their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. Since then, Megan and Harry have blossomed into the loving and nurturing parents adoring fans knew they would be.

“When Harry goes off to do his own thing, Archie will squeal with excitement when he sees him again. He’s a real daddy’s boy, but you can tell he also loves his mom,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Harry’s a real joker and spends hours on end making Archie giggle away. He says seeing his son smile is the best feeling in the world.”

Despite officially stepping down from their royal duties in March 2020, Meghan and Harry continue to find solace in their little family, especially on special occasions. “Christmas is Meghan’s favorite holiday and she cannot wait to get into the festive spirit. She and Harry will buy a ginormous Christmas tree for the new house and will decorate it as a family,” a separate source told Closer Weekly of the pair’s 2020 holiday plans. “They’re excited about getting Archie involved this year and will let him pick out a couple of ornaments to put on the tree.”

While Meghan, Harry and Archie no doubt live a charmed life, that doesn’t mean they haven’t faced hardship. In November 2020, the Suits alum revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July of that year. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan penned in a New York Times op-ed.

On Valentine’s Day 2021, though, the duo announced they’re pregnant again.

“Baby news! ‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,’ says a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan,” author Omid Scobie confirmed Sunday. “‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.'”

