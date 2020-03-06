Meghan Markle Is ‘Happy to Be Back in the U.K.,’ But Has ‘No Regrets’ About Their Move to Canada
A familiar place. Meghan Markle is grateful to be back in the United Kingdom with her husband, Prince Harry, but she has “no regrets” about their move to North America, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Having some downtime in Canada has enabled her to reset and it shows. She looks and feels amazing,” the source shares.
The former actress, 38, was all smiles while touching down in the U.K. with her beau. People were overjoyed to see the dynamic duo stepping out for the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5.
Meghan was dressed to impress for their evening outing, opting for a bright blue frock and navy heels. Harry, 35, wore a matching suit and appeared to be having a blast with his wife, as they were seen smiling at each other while he held an umbrella over her head.
“She seems so happy to be back in the U.K., but the reality is she has no regrets whatsoever about the move and is looking forward to returning to her new, peaceful life in North America,” the source reveals to In Touch. “The joyous look on her face is the sweet smile of success — she’s got exactly what she wanted.”
Meghan and Harry previously announced they were “stepping back as ‘senior’ members” of the royal family and expressed how they were striving to “become financially independent.” In their online statement, the couple made it clear they put a lot of thought into making this groundbreaking decision.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they revealed in a lengthy caption on Instagram.
The pair also noted how they were planning to balance their time between the U.K. and North America going forward.
“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” Meghan and Harry concluded their message.
At least they’re at peace!