A familiar place. Meghan Markle is grateful to be back in the United Kingdom with her husband, Prince Harry, but she has “no regrets” about their move to North America, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Having some downtime in Canada has enabled her to reset and it shows. She looks and feels amazing,” the source shares.

The former actress, 38, was all smiles while touching down in the U.K. with her beau. People were overjoyed to see the dynamic duo stepping out for the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan was dressed to impress for their evening outing, opting for a bright blue frock and navy heels. Harry, 35, wore a matching suit and appeared to be having a blast with his wife, as they were seen smiling at each other while he held an umbrella over her head.