Madonna vibes! Following Prince Harry’s commercial flight to the U.K. for his first event since his big move to Canada with Meghan Markle, the 35-year-old asked to be addressed by just his first name.

Before taking the stage at a working summit on Wednesday, February 26, he was introduced as “Harry,” according to a royal reporter. The son of Princess Diana returned to the U.K. to discuss his sustainable travel initiative, Travelyst, founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa.

Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

“We have made a great start since launching in Amsterdam, but we will not reach our goal of a more sustainable industry without on-the-ground experience and expertise, and this is why we’re here today,” the Duke of Sussex began. “I want to help create a platform where all of us concerned about these issues can work together, where competitors can unite and incentivize a positive systemic change. There’s a reason why this hasn’t been tried before, but with our partners, we have the best shot.”

Harry’s desire to be addressed by a more casual moniker comes after the couple was banned from using their “Sussex Royal” titles. The order followed their decision to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the royal family. Despite being “disappointed” they can’t use their titles after spending “months of hard work developing the brand,” they are trying not to “dwell” on their setbacks, a source told In Touch exclusively.

The dynamic duo “remain confident that they’ll still make it in North America,” the source continued. Since their move to Canada, Queen Elizabeth also felt it “wasn’t necessary for them to continue using the word ‘Royal’ in their branding.” They continued to explain, adding, “The way the Queen sees it, you’re either in or you’re out of the family, and Harry and Meghan will be officially out in April.”

Although her Royal Highness, 93, won’t allow her grandson to use his royal title, she did release a statement in January supporting his decision to live a life of normalcy. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the statement read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.”