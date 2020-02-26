He’s not happy. Prince Harry doesn’t feel like the royal family did enough to embrace his wife, Meghan Markle, an insider exclusively tells In Touch on February 26. “Harry’s accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough,” the source says.

“Harry thinks it’s unfair that there’s one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins,” the insider continues. “The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals so why can’t he and Meghan?”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced they were “stepping back” as senior members of the British royal family on January 8, and Queen Elizabeth later released a statement indicating she supported the move on January 18. “I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the statement read. “Harry, Meghan and [their son] Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.”

However, the whole transition hasn’t gone as smoothly as everyone involved may have hoped. Prince Harry and Meghan initially planned to use “Sussex Royal” for branding, but a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed on Friday, February 21, “The Duke and Duchess do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post-spring 2020.” That means they can’t use the term for their non-profit organization and the duo will need to change their account usernames on all social media.

A different source exclusively previously told In Touch the couple was “disappointed” they can’t use their “Sussex Royal” titles. They “spent months of hard work developing the brand and not only that, it set them back tens of thousands of dollars,” the insider claimed. “Rebranding is going to cost them a fortune.”

On the same topic, the first source says, “Being banned from using ‘royal’ has really upset Harry and Meghan. Not just because they spent a fortune on branding. It’s the principle.”

There’s no word yet on how the couple will decide to rebrand in the future.