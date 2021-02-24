A year of changes! Mady Gosselin showed off her new haircut after mom Kate Gosselin sold her childhood home.

“A little bit up in ur biz with this one,” the Kate Plus 8 alum, 20, captioned a photo of herself rockin’ bangs and a leather jacket. In the comments, she revealed she picked up the trendy outerwear at a “thrift store.”

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

The post comes on the heels of mom Kate’s decision to move forward with selling the family’s sprawling Pennsylvania abode. According to Zillow, someone purchased the 7,591-square-foot residence for just under $1.1 million on January 26, 2021, $214,000 under the initial asking price. The mom of eight — who shares kids Cara, Mady, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, Hannah and Collin with ex-husband Jon Gosselin — first listed the home in October.

A source previously told In Touch that while the busy mom isn’t “broke,” her “finances are not what they used to be.”

“She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in. It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to,” they divulged. “Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.” The insider added that it “doesn’t help” her “ongoing custody battle” with Jon “never seems to end.”

The pair, who were introduced to the world on TLC, divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. In 2018, Jon scored two major custody wins: he was awarded custody of daughter Hannah in September 2018 and he won custody of son Collin in December 2018. Both Hannah and Collin live with Jon and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, full-time.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in November 2020, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star alleged Hannah was “super upset” upon hearing the news about her home.

“Her house is listed, and she didn’t even notify Hannah that she was moving,” the reality TV dad claimed, adding that he only found out via “text message.”

“She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,” he continued. “There is no contact.”

As for Mady, she’s “trying to stay out” of the drama surrounding her loved ones, a separate source exclusively told In Touch, revealing school is “her priority” at this time.

“Mady keeps her distance from her dad,” the source continued. “She loves Jon because he’s her dad, but she supports her mom one hundred percent. She’s in school and moving forward. Mady loves her dysfunctional family no matter what.”