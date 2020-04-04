The ~sweetest~ gift! Former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin took to Instagram on Saturday, April 4, to reveal a cute detail about his birthday festivities earlier this week. Jon turned 43 years old on April 1, and his daughter Hannah Gosselin baked him a yummy-looking cake to commemorate the big day.

“Quick snap of the B-day cake Hannah made, she’s gonna not like that I posted her work!!!” the doting dad wrote in his caption. “But I’m proud cuz [sic] I could never make a triple chocolate cake with homemade chocolate icing!!! BTW all from scratch!!! No box allowed on my bday!!! #coronabday #aprilfoolsdaybday #chocolatecake.”

Hannah, 15, did a really great job on her dad’s birthday cake, which featured a No. 4 and a No. 3 candle, blue, green and white sprinkles and a handwritten icing message that read, “Happy Birthday.”

His daughter’s scratch-made cake was just one of the sweet gestures Jon received from his family on his birthday. First up, girlfriend Colleen Conrad took to Instagram with a touching tribute to her man.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend! I Love you more every day! I feel so blessed that you came into my life! Looking forward to celebrating at home tonight! Stay safe at work today! @jongosselin1,” the brunette beauty wrote in a caption of a series of photos featuring the happy couple.

Jon’s son, Collin Gosselin, also took to social media to share a tribute of his own. “Happy Birthday dad!!!! To the coolest most amazing dad, and the one who’s always there for me, the one who’s always had my back, thank you so much and have a great one!!!” the 15-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The former reality star got a lot of love from Collin and Hannah, two of the eight children he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Jon only currently has custody of two of his sextuplets, while Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis still live with Kate, 45. Their 19-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, were both off on their own while away at college. Mady has since returned to live with Kate after her school evacuated the dorms amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Neither Mady, Cara, Leah, Joel, Aaden or Alexis publicly acknowledged Jon’s birthday on social media.