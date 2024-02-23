Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff opened up about what it’s been like to watch her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, build his dream house on the property they used to own together.

“It doesn’t surprise me because we together have talked about that over time when we were going to remodel the farmhouse and everything,” Amy, 61, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Thursday, February 22. “So the shape of his new home is exactly what we talked about 30 years ago or something. So it doesn’t surprise me.”

The former couple tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed kids Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob before they divorced in 2016. Following their split, Amy sold her portion of the land to Matt, 62, who is currently in the process of building a new home with his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, on the property.

“It’s strange for me to come onto the farm, but it is a place that I raised my kids on and everything, but as I come onto the farm, I’m able to separate it a lot better now,” she continued about the property.

Not only has Amy continued to work at Roloff Farms during pumpkin season, but she and her husband, Chris Marek, held their wedding ceremony there in 2021.

“That’s in the past. That was a different chapter,” the TLC personality continued about the time she spent living on the property during her marriage to Matt. “Don’t intermix what’s happening now in that, because then … I’ll lose what was really good about living there and raising a family, he and I and the kids and their friends and stuff like that.”

There has been plenty of drama surrounding Roloff Farms in recent years, which began when Matt put a portion of it on the market in 2022 instead of giving it to one of their kids. After he failed to sell the property, the patriarch announced he was converting it into a rental in October 2022. The property was back on the market in August 2023, though the listing was taken down again by December of that year.

TLC

During the season 25 premiere on Tuesday, February 20, fans were shocked to watch Matt reveal that Amy will inherit the land after his death. While the mother of four was visibly shocked by the idea, Matt explained that it was the easiest option “cause otherwise it’s too complicated.”

“When Matt said that, ‘Well, I might just leave the whole thing to you when I die,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, right,’” Amy recalled about the offer while talking to Us Weekly. “Well, I’ve known Matt long enough. He says a whole lot of things. I’ll believe it when it all happens.”

Meanwhile, Chris, 61, added that he doesn’t think Matt’s offer was serious. “I don’t think he’s actually going to leave it to you, just make her the [executor], which I think was actually smart because Amy will be very good at making sure everyone is treated evenly,” Chris, 61, explained. “That’s one thing that I know about her. She doesn’t play favorites with any of her kids, and so she would be a good person to make sure it’s done to his wishes and fairly.”