Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared her honest feelings about her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, renting out their former family home.

“I never pictured that the house that I raised my kids in for the last 30 years [would] be a short-term rental,” Amy, 61, said in a teaser clip from the show’s upcoming season 25 premiere shared by Us Weekly on Friday, February 16. “There should be a family or someone in it.”

However, Amy noted that it’s ultimately Matt’s decision what happens to the property since she sold her portion of the land to him in 2019. “Matt owns it all. It’s not like I wish him ill will,” she continued in a confessional. “It makes sense, you know, for Matt to do it. I mean, from a business perspective, or anything, it definitely makes sense.”

Despite knowing she has no control over the decision, Amy said that her “personal perspective” is that the situation is “very sad.” After all, she and Matt raised their kids Zach, 33, Jeremy, 33, Molly, 30, and son Jacob, 27, on the property.

The clip also included a conversation between Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, where she insisted she didn’t want to get involved. “I don’t ask him about those things,” she told Chris, jokingly adding, “You can do that, not me.”

Despite splitting from Matt, 62, in 2015, Amy has continued to spend time at Roloff Farms by working throughout the pumpkin season. She and Chris, 61, even held their wedding at the venue in August 2021.

Matt first announced his plans to sell the farm for $4 million in May 2022 despite both Zach and Jeremy expressing interest in buying the land. “Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” the reality star shared via Instagram alongside a photo that showed him posing next to a sign that read “For Sale” in the yard. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

The decision caused drama within the family, while it was revealed during the season 23 premiere in May 2022 that Zach was working on a deal with his father to buy the north side of the property. Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, ultimately moved from Oregon to Washington with their three kids after the deal fell through.

After fans watched the drama play out on the show, Matt revealed that he took the property off the market in October 2022. He then announced his plan to rent it in December 2022, though he remained determined to sell the property and put it back on the market for a second time in August 2023 for $3,395,000.

Unfortunately for Matt, he seemingly couldn’t find a buyer and took the farm off the market again in December 2023.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres on TLC Tuesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET.