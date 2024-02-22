Tori Roloff reached new heights of TLC fame thanks to her marriage to Little People, Big World’s Zach Roloff. After his famous siblings left the show that documents the Roloff family’s ups and downs with diastrophic dysplasia and achondroplasia, Zach and Tori announced in February 2024 that they too would be leaving the show, leavings fans curious about her net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Tori Roloff’s Net Worth?

Tori’s combined net worth with her husband, Zach, is $700,000, according to multiple reports.

How Does Tori Roloff Make Money?

It was the Roloff family farm that initially gave Tori a paycheck, as she worked there during pumpkin season in 2010. After meeting Zach and making her Little People, Big World debut in 2011, Tori dove into her creative professionalism and started her own photography business.

Tori and Zach likely made roughly $7,000 per episode of the hit TLC show, according to multiple reports, and they have continued to use their platform to share what their lives are like living with achondroplasia. Zach was born with the condition, as were his three children shared with Tori: Jackson, Lilah and Josiah.

On the heels of their departure from Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori launched their podcast, “Raising Heights,” to further expand their audience and share the intimate details of their daily lives.

“Welcome to ‘Raising Heights with Zach and Tori Roloff,’ where we invite you to join us on an unfiltered journey into our real lives,” the couple wrote of their joint business venture. “We explore the facets of parenting, relationships and the unique challenges that have made us who we are today — diving far deeper than you’ve ever seen.”

Why Are Zach and Tori Roloff Leaving ‘LPBW’?

The couple made the official announcement they were leaving the long-running TLC show in a February 2024 episode of their podcast.

Courresy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Little People, Big World was a huge part of our lives — but it was time to walk away,” Tori and Zach wrote of their decision. “The show brought us so many amazing opportunities, great memories and so much fun. But it also challenged us to set better boundaries with filming and our kids, cope with not-so-accurate depictions of our lives and face family difficulties. It was a great run, but we needed an adult in the room. And we made that move.”

During their announcement, Tori and Zach admitted that their eldest child, Jackson, was not comfortable filming the show, nor were things calm between their extended family members.

“I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We made it pretty clear we’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons,” Zach said on the podcast episode. “Because we made that pretty clear, they haven’t asked us back technically, but this last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we were done with it. We moved on.”