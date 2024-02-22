Little People, Big World fans watched the Roloff family experience major drama when Matt Roloff chose to put Roloff Farms on the market instead of selling it to one of his four children. After his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, sold her portion of the land to him following their divorce, Matt had a big decision to make about the future of the property.

June 2019

Amy and Matt raised their kids – Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob – on the property, and previously spoke about how they hoped to pass it down to one of their children. Following their divorce in 2016, Amy decided to sell her portion of the land to her ex in 2020 for $975,000. The sale meant that she gets no say on what he does with the farm.

2021

Both Zach and Jeremy had expressed interest in taking over the farm, though fans watched Matt’s negotiation process with Zach during season 22 of the TLC show in 2021.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt explained in a confessional. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Meanwhile, Zach said he didn’t agree with how Matt was handling the negotiation process. “You’re not dictating the terms here,” he told producers about his dad. “You’ve dictated too much for too long.”

October 2021

While it’s not clear exactly when the negotiations fell through, rumors began to swirl that Zach and Matt had a falling out when the soccer coach and his wife, Tori Roloff, moved from Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington, in October 2021.

While participating in an Instagram Stories Q&A with her fans, one person asked Tori “what happened to Zach and Jeremy’s desires of wanting to buy Roloff Farms?” After the social media user said that their interest seemingly “disappeared,” she explained that it “definitely didn’t” and “some things just don’t go according to plan.”

May 2022

It became clear that neither Zach nor Jeremy were taking over the farm when Matt put a portion of the family’s land up for sale for $4 million.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” the Roloff patriarch wrote via Instagram. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

October 2022

After the property remained on the market for months without being sold, Matt announced it was no longer for sale in October 2022. He then shared that he was converting it into a rental.

“A few weeks ago, I promised everyone a big news announcement,” he wrote via Instagram when first sharing the rental bombshell. “When I put the small side of the farm up for sale, I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees. What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process.”

He continued, “Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures such as purchasing the small farm with big house to use it as a short-term rental. More information will be forthcoming soon … but needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy Pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests.”

August 2023

Less than one year after converting a portion of the farm into a rental property, Matt put it back on the market for a second time in August 2023 for $3,395,000.

December 2023

Matt continued to not have luck selling the farm, and took the property off the market for a second time in December 2023.

February 2024

While not much is known about Matt’s current plans for the farm, he shocked fans during the season 25 premiere in February 2024 when he revealed he’s leaving the land to Amy after his death.

“I…I don’t even know how to comment on that,” she told Matt in response to the decision, while she added in a confessional that the situation was “crazy.” However, Matt explained that he decided to give it to Amy because any other option was “too complicated.”