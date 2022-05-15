End of an era! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff reflected on his impressive buildings on Roloff Farms just days before announcing the property is for sale — including a covered bridge and a castle for his only daughter, Molly Roloff.

“Haven’t been in here for awhile [sic]. Spent 10 years building ‘Mollys Castle’,” the patriarch of the Roloff family, 60, wrote on May 7 via Instagram, while posing alongside his son Jacob Roloff in a carousel post of the medieval castle. “Got it done just in time for her to go away to school. Lol. Oh well… next life I’ll move a little quicker.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

The castle, which has made cameos in the long-running series, features highly detailed stonework, chain railings, and a drawbridge. The reality TV dad also included a sketch of the original plan for the impressive building meant for his little girl to play in.

Two days later, the Against Tall Odds author showcased the covered “Bridge to Nowhere” project he began in 1997. “Long before #lpbw ever started.. that’s old in Roloff time. I used all reclaimed barn wood that was already 100+ years old,” he wrote. “What a job getting the wood home before even starting this build.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

One fan joked in the comment section of his post, “Sounds like you’re a frustrated architect!!”

“Haahaa. Not so much,” the father of four replied. “I pretty much built whatever sounded fun to build.”

While Roloff Farms has become a major tourist destination to both international and local visitors over the years, it was a major fixer-upper when Amy Roloff and Matt purchased the property in 1990. Described as an “old beat-up farmhouse, broken down barn and overgrown peach orchard,” per the Roloff Farms website, over the years, the family has added a pirate ship, a pumpkin patch, and even a wedding venue. Matt and Amy’s four children — 32-year-old twin sons Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25 — grew up playing and working on the farm and all four of them also got married on the property.

Fans were shocked when the TLC star announced the sale of a portion of the farm that included the family home and farmhouse — two structures that have been long-time staples on the show.

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” he announced on May 12. “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life.”

While viewers sent their congratulations, some were confused on why the father didn’t sell to Zach or Jeremy — two of his sons who previously expressed interest in taking over the farm and carrying on the family business.

“They all had more than enough …and very fair chances,” Matt responded to a viewer regarding a sale to his sons in the comment section.

The upcoming season of Little People, Big World is set to get heated with farm negotiations and fans will have to tune in to see how it all plays out.

Season 23 of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.