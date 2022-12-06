What feud? Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff bonded in a new clip amid drama over Roloff Farms.

In a teaser video for the Tuesday, December 6, episode of the TLC show shared by Entertainment Tonight, Matt, 61, visited Zach, 32, and his wife, Tori Roloff, at their Washington home to spend time with their kids and check out a bridge that Zach had built.

“It’s cool being able to show a project that I’ve done on my own property by myself,” Zach said in a confessional about Matt taking time to see the bridge. “I know he’s into bridges and he’s done a lot of bridge builds himself over the years. So I know he’s interested in something like this.”

After complimenting his son’s hard work and craftsmanship, Matt spoke about the project in his own confessional. “I’m happy that Zach’s developing his own memories,” he said. “It reminds me a lot of the memories that he had as a kid. I think he’s replaying them out.”

The Roloff patriarch then shared a sweet moment with his youngest grandchild, Josiah.

Tori, 31, explained that Josiah, 7 months, was getting along well with their other kids, Jackson and Lilah, before Matt asked to hold the baby. While Josiah was initially grumpy, he immediately calmed down and appeared happy once he was in his grandfather’s arms.

“Josiah’s starting to get very alert and he’s becoming like a little human and he’s getting healthy,” Matt gushed in a confessional. “He just looks like he’s ready to take on the world.”

Matt visited Zach, Tori and their kids amid their ongoing family feud over Roloff Farms.

While the Against Tall Odds author previously said it was his dream to pass down Roloff Farms to his children Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob, he seemed to have a change of heart when Zach made an offer on the property in 2021. Fans watched the father-son duo negotiate during season 22, though Zach’s offer was eventually turned down.

Once it became clear that Zach and Tori would not be sold the property, they moved away from his family in Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington, in October 2021.

Matt later decided to sell a portion of the farm to an outside buyer, and he put 16 acres up for sale, which included the home he raised his kids in with ex-wife, Amy Roloff, in May 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time. However, Matt took down the sales listing in October and announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house into a rental property.

During the season 23 premiere in May 2022, Zach and Tori revealed they were estranged from Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, after he put the farm up for sale.

The couple speculated that Caryn, 55, was involved in Matt’s decision to not accept their offer on the farm. “[Matt and Caryn] still think they have done nothing wrong,” Zach said during a November 2022 episode.

He added, “Like, my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, ‘You got into family business here.’ Family is always going to be different than when somebody rubs you the wrong way.”