Little People, Big World is coming back for season 25 with plenty of drama involving exes Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff.

In a teaser clip shared on TLC’s Instagram page on Wednesday, February 7, Amy, 61, appeared stressed as she attempted to plan a fundraiser alongside her husband, Chris Marek, as well as Matt, 62, and his fiancée, Caryn Chandler.

After a friend told Amy that Matt will “want to be in charge” of the event, the Roloff matriarch insisted that she would be the person “running the show.”

“We’ll do it my way,” she said in a confessional before fans watched her and Matt struggle to compromise. Matt even claimed that his ex-wife can go from “micromanager to dictator quicker than me,” adding that she’s not “known for being apologetic.”

“You’re the one that doesn’t take ownership or apologize,” she fired back. “He doesn’t apologize.”

Another storyline teased in the trailer was Matt and Caryn, 56, announcing their engagement as shots from the romantic proposal played. While the pair admitted they were worried to tell his family the news, Matt said he was specifically worried about Amy’s response. “I don’t know if she’s gonna make things awkward or if she’s OK with it,” he said.

However, it turns out that Amy wasn’t the only family member Matt had to worry about. A following clip showed the former couple’s son Zach Roloff refusing to discuss his father’s engagement.

After Matt and Caryn revealed they were still estranged from Zach, 33, and his wife, Tori Roloff, Amy wondered how long their relationship would remain “broken.” Meanwhile, Zach implied that a possible reconciliation was unlikely because “the family wasn’t put first on multiple occasions [so] that ship all sailed.”

The father and son have had drama ever since Matt put Roloff Farms on the market in May 2022 after Zach expressed interest in taking over the family’s property.

Later on in the trailer, fans watched Zach undergo a major health scare when he had an emergency shunt revision surgery in February 2023. Tori, 32, explained that she had “never seen Zach in that much pain,” adding that they feared her was “dying.”

“Any time a surgeon needs to cut you open, I never consider that minor,” Amy said in a confessional, while Tori chimed in, “We’ve been sitting on a knife’s edge, and we just didn’t know it.”

Fans will get to catch up on all of the Roloff family’s drama when Little People, Big World returns on TLC on Tuesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET.