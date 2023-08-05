Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff is trying to make fans of his family’s farm happy after he was slammed for the high price of tickets during their famous pumpkin season.

“Ok we are this year,” Matt, 61, said after one Instagram follower demanded he, “Lower your price.” “Last year we bundled everything we could into one entry fee. This year (2023) we are lowering the adventure area entry fee and then you can add things that appeal to you and your group.”

The father of four added that prices for “employee costs, fuel, [and] tractor parts are up” this year over last. “So it’s going to be very tricky to balance the books. But we are going to try,” Matt said, before joking, “I reckon if I inherited 2 million dollars I would just keep right on doing the pumpkin patch until it was all gone!”



The reality star’s claims come just days after he relisted part of the family’s farm, including their former home, after previously turning the 8,938-square-foot house into a vacation rental. The Helvetia, Oregon, abode was originally listed for $4 million in 2022 before Matt took it off the market that October. In Touch confirmed on August 2 that the father of four dropped the list price of the 16-acre property to $3,395,000.

While Matt has yet to comment on why he decided to put the home up for sale again, the rental listing does not allow bookings after the last weekend in November 2023. Until then, and throughout the upcoming pumpkin season, guests can book a stay in the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home for up to 16 guests, for a starting rate of $1,280 per night.

“When I put the small side of the farm up for sale I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees,” Matt previously announced. “What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process … I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home.”

Despite preparing to sell a portion of his farm, Matt and son Jacob Roloff have been hard at work preparing the land for its biggest time of year.

“Setting up pumpkin season for 2023 has quickly become the high priority here at @rolofffarms with @jacobroloff45 @izzyroloff @carynchandler1,” Matt captioned a series of photos in July. “So many new things being planed and build for Your enjoyment this October … key decisions made today lower entry frees and make more fun!”