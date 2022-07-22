Spilling the beans! Amy Roloff slipped the news that Little People, Big World is filming new episodes for the TLC show, but will there be another season? Keep reading for details on the possible next season of LPBW.

Will There Be an LPBW Season 24?

During a July Instagram Live, the reality TV personality revealed that the Roloffs are continuing to film for Little People, Big World.

“Because we are filming, I’m assuming that there will be another season,” she said during a Q&A portion of her Live.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

When Will LPBW Season 24 Premiere?

Although the TLC star confirmed that the filming is still in progress for her family’s show, the new season’s premiere remains up in the air.

“Stay tuned,” Amy added during the Instagram Live. “Like how it was in the past, whatever we are filming, if the season does come out, it may not come out until like March or April of next year.”

She continued, “When they make an announcement, that’s kinda when we know.”

What Else Did Amy Roloff Reveal in Her Instagram Live?

In addition to revealing details about the upcoming season of LPBW, Amy shared during her Live chat that her twin sons, Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff, are not on good terms with each other. In fact, things are so tense between the two that the family only gets together for birthdays.

Season 23 of the reality show ended with Matt Roloff putting the northern part of Roloff Farms up for sale at $4 million.

“I think you went crazy or something,” Amy told her ex-husband during the finale episode, adding that he created a “hornet’s nest” with the complicated farm sale.

“The good news is, there are 93 acres for this family,” the father of four reassured the A Little Me author, to which she replied, “No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff, it’s not part of the family anymore.”

The former couple’s argument is part of an ongoing dispute between the family members over Matt’s handling of the farm sale and price negotiation. The matter resulted in the tension that remains between the father and his sons Zach and Jeremy.

“I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Zach and Matt,” Amy explained in a June conversation with Us Weekly. “Matt is still the father, still ‘the adult.’ I don’t care how old your kids are, sometimes there are things they may need to learn, but you know as an adult, as a father, you may have to take the higher road.”

The reality stars purchased the 100-acre compound, located in Helvetica, Oregon, in 1990 on which to raise their four kids.