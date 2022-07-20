Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff shared a heated argument during the season 23 finale of Little People, Big World over the sale of their family’s farm, with Amy scrutinizing Matt for his price negotiations.

“I think you went crazy or something,” the Roloff matriarch, 57, told her ex-husband, 60, during the episode, adding that Matt created a “hornet’s nest” with the complicated farm sale.

“The Good news is, there are 93 acres for this family,” the father of four reassured the A Little Me author, to which she replied, “No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff, it’s not part of the family anymore.”

In the argument, the two went back and forth over the $4 million price point at which Matt chose to sell the farm. While Matt insisted there was a “family price” known by the kids, Amy upheld that she thought it would at least be offered to them.

“It is the feeling of entitlement that ruins it,” the former computer programmer said in the episode. He continued to explain that he means “expectations that they are getting it for free, not doing the work,” adding that in general the kids are entitled.

“What we view as Roloff Farms is no more,” Amy concluded before a title screen appeared stating, “Three days after this conversation the real estate company dropped off the ‘For Sale’ sign.”

Their finale episode discussion isn’t the first time Amy criticized Matt’s negotiation choices. She previously called out her former spouse’s handling of the sale of Roloff Farms, which resulted in an ongoing feud between the father and his sons Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff.

“I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Zach and Matt,” Amy explained in a June conversation with Us Weekly. “Matt is still the father, still ‘the adult.’ I don’t care how old your kids are, sometimes there are things they may need to learn, but you know as an adult, as a father, you may have to take the higher road.”

The reality stars bought the massive compound in 1990 to raise their four kids on. The farm, located in Helvetia, Oregon, is made up of more than 100 acres. It had previously been open to the public for one month out of every year during pumpkin season.

Apart from selling pumpkins, Amy and Matt had big plans for Roloff Farms when they initially bought it. They wanted it to be a “magical place for his children,” and Matt turned it into one by building imaginative play areas, like a Western Town with underground tunnels, Molly’s Castle, The Twins’ Swamp Fort, Matt’s Bridge, a Secret Forest and a spooky Tower of Terror.

After Amy and Matt finalized their divorce in May 2016, Amy sold her 16-acre share of the property to Matt. Although Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff (née Patton), had initially expressed interest in buying the farm, they ultimately changed their minds, with Tori sharing via Instagram Stories in January, “Some things just don’t go according to plan. But it all worked out for us.”