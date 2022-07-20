The drama continues. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff told his kids that he was selling part of their family farm via email.

“No one cares. It’s whatever, Dad,” Zach Roloff said during a conversation with mom Amy Roloff about Matt’s surprising email during the season 23 finale, which aired on Tuesday, July 19. “You made your bed. Go be alone on it now. Don’t bother us, we’re moving on.”

“I want to see how much that farm actually goes for,” Amy, 57, retorted.

Courtesy of Roloff Farms/Instagram

In May, Matt, 60, listed 16 acres of their 109-acre Oregon farm for sale for $4 million after owning the property for over 30 years. The sale, which includes the original family home and bright red barn, came amid the family patriarch’s drama with Zach, 32, and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, who had both previously expressed interest in buying the property.

Zach later said during the episode that there was “lying” and “deceit” involved on his father’s end. Although he was sad to see the family farm sold, the reality star acknowledged that he was happy to move on with his wife, Tori Roloff, and their kids — Jackson, Lilah and newborn Josiah. The family relocated to Battleground, Washington, after it became clear Zach and his father would not be able to broker a deal for the land.

During the episode, Amy had a candid conversation with Matt while having dinner with her husband, Chris Marek, and her ex’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. She said he created a “hornets’ nest” with the farm sale, adding, “I think you went crazy or something. I don’t know the details of the negotiation with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can’t afford that.”

Amy, who sold her half of the farm to Matt in June 2019 following their divorce, admitted she thought it would be offered to their four kids — Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob — when she sold it with a two-year appraisal.

“The good news is there is 93 acres for this family,” Matt said, which Amy fired back, “No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It’s not part of the family anymore.”

For his part, Matt said he felt like their kids were entitled to the farm and their “expectations [were] that they are getting it for free, not doing the work.”

Prior to the drama unfolding on LPBW, Zach slammed his father’s “misguided and false” Instagram post about the farm sale.

“My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” Zach commented on Matt’s Instagram post in May 2022. “Once again, like he has for most of his life, [he is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”