Mending bridges. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff says her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, should be taking the “higher road” when it comes to his feud with their son Zach Roloff.

“I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Zach and Matt,” the A Little Me author, 57, explained in a conversation with Us Weekly. “Matt is still the father, still ‘the adult.’ I don’t care how old your kids are, sometimes there are things they may need to learn, but you know as an adult, as a father, you may have to take the higher road.”

Also admitting that her ex can be “grinding,” the mother of four added, “I’m just sad that it’s come to this. Parts of me are not exactly surprised because I’ve dealt with Matt over the years and he can be tough.”

The father of four shocked fans when he announced in May 2022 that 16 acres of Roloff Farms — which includes the family’s former home, Molly’s Castle and the red barn — would be up for sale.

“We’ve heard over time this was going to be part of the family, this was going to be the legacy, and now to see the end result with a ‘for sale’ sign,” Amy continued later in the interview. “Change happens, it’s not always happy, but eventually, maybe this will be a step where we can all move forward, and see how we can all come back together.”

Zach, 32, and his wife, Tori Roloff, previously voiced their desire to buy the farmhouse on season 22 of the family’s reality TV series. The former soccer player was hoping to raise his children in a similar way to the way he grew up. However, after a heated negotiation on the season 23 premiere, Zach called the ordeal a “toxic situation” with his father.

Since the sale of the farm fell through, the family of five — Zach and Tori share Jackson, 5, Lilah, 2, and Josiah, 1 month — has since relocated their family to Battle Ground, Washington, into a “forever home.”

While the matriarch misses her son and grandchildren being a 10-minute drive away, the TLC personality concluded, “They needed to do what was good for their family.”