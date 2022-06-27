Tough position. Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reflected on his tense relationship with his father, Matt Roloff.

In a preview clip for an upcoming episode of the series, the former soccer player, 32, admitted he hasn’t talked to his dad “much lately.”

“We’re excited for our kids to grow up here,” Zach spoke of his gorgeous, new Battle Ground, Washington, home in a confessional. “The way we got here was not good and, like, actions from other people, I think, weren’t right,” he added, seemingly hinting at the ongoing feud with his dad over buying the family farm.

While the father of three is excited for his kids to grow up in a new home, “It’s not going to be the same childhood I had,” he acknowledged. “But either way, they weren’t going to have that exact same childhood even if it was at the farm.”

Fans watched as heated negotiations played out between Zach and his father over the farm on the season 23 premiere, with Zach ultimately walking away calling it a “toxic situation” with his father.

Ultimately “offended” that his dad wouldn’t sell him the farm, Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, confirmed in October 2021 that the family had moved from Portland, Oregon, to Washington.

“WE MOVED!!” the photographer shared at the time. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!”

“We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love,” she continued. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … Washington.”

While his mother, Amy Roloff, would’ve preferred Zach and her grandchildren to stay closer, the matriarch agrees that her ex-husband should’ve taken “the higher road” in the situation.

“We’ve heard over time this was going to be part of the family, this was going to be the legacy, and now to see the end result with a ‘for sale’ sign,” Amy told Us Weekly in June 2022. “Change happens, it’s not always happy, but eventually, maybe this will be a step where we can all move forward and see how we can all come back together.”