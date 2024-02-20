Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff may be on the longest-running TLC show but that’s not the only way the Washington native’s net worth has grown!

While Zach may not be in line to inherit his family’s infamous property, Roloff Farms, he’s established his own life in Battle Ground, Washington, with his wife, Tori Roloff, and their three kids. Fans are curious how the TLC personality makes money apart from his onscreen appearances.

What Is ‘LPBW’ Star Zach Roloff’s Net Worth?

Zach is worth an estimated $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does ‘LPBW’ Star Zach Roloff Make Money?

The former soccer player rose to fame in his youth on his family’s show, Little People, Big World, which premiered on TLC in 2006. The series followed his parents, now-divorced, little people couple Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff, and their life on their Oregon farm with their four kids. Zach seemingly makes the bulk of his wealth from his appearances and reportedly makes around $7,000 per episode.

Matt has diastrophic dysplasia, which is a hereditary genetic disorder affecting cartilage, according to John Hopkins Medicine. Meanwhile, Zach and his mother both have achondroplasia, a genetic condition affecting a protein in the body called the fibroblast growth factor receptor, which in turn causes the slowing down the growth of bone in the cartilage of the growth plate. The rest of Zach’s siblings, Molly Roloff, Jacob Roloff and Zach’s fraternal twin, Jeremy Roloff, are of average height.

After more than 15 years on screen, Zach is the only one of his siblings who still regularly appears on the TLC series.

Zach also formerly made money as one of the tour guides on Roloff Farm, which cost customers a hefty $350 per ticket. However, Zach stepped down from his role after his rift with his father over buying Roloff Farms in season 22. His wife contributes to their income as a photographer, star on LPBW and social media influencer. The couple also launched a podcast called “Raising Heights” in February 2024.

Does Zach Roloff Plan on Leaving ‘LBBW’?

After the exits of his three siblings, fans can’t help but wonder if Zach will follow in their footsteps by announcing his eventual departure from LPBW.

Zach and Tori have been open with viewers on their discussions surrounding leaving the show. The photographer admitted in an Instagram Q&A in December 2022 that her oncamera time will likely end sooner than later.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori – who shares kids Jackson, Lilah and Josiah with her husband – said at the time.

Does ‘LPBW’ Star Zach Roloff Own Property?

Zach and Tori purchased a 3,300-square-foot home, which sits on two acres of land in Battle Ground, Washington, for $944,000, according to a listing viewed by In Touch.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” the mom of three shared via Instagram in October 2021. “We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday … We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”