Carlin Bates Is ‘Bringing Up’ a Little One of Her Own! See the Cutest Photos of Her Daughter Layla

She’s ~bringing up~ a little one of her own! Carlin Bates and husband Evan Stewart welcomed their first child, Layla Rae Stewart, in January, and they’ve been sharing the sweetest photos of her ever since. The Bringing Up Bates family has been documenting her growth on social media and updating fans regularly about how she’s doing — even when things get a little scary.

In May, that meant breaking the news that Layla has already been through some serious health struggles, including her premature birth and her diagnosis with a hole in her heart. The little girl made her way into the world about three weeks before she was due, and her parents initially thought that was the reason why she was having some breathing issues. However, they soon learned that something more serious was going on.

“Since Layla was born, she has had breathing problems and episodes of turning blue where she can’t catch her breath,” Carlin, 22, revealed on Instagram. “We found out Layla has a small hole in her heart, which might be causing some of the breathing issues. The doctor encouraged us not to worry, because they will keep a close eye on it, and our prayer is that this small hole will close itself, as they often do.”

Layla also needed to start taking medication for acid reflux after she had an episode where her oxygen levels dropped. The family uses a special sock baby monitor in order to monitor her blood oxygen levels, but it doesn’t prevent her from having episodes. In June, the young mom revealed they still have to deal with the occasional scare, but things are looking up. “I’m learning to trust God through this daily,” she told fans.

Health scares aside, it’s clear Layla is a happy baby — and her family is equally thrilled to watch her grow. “How can I not be obsessed?!” Carlin gushed on June 27. “You are the highlight of my morning! I anticipate every little smile or glance or baby cuddle, and it seems my new hobbies and every exciting moment revolves around you. Watching you learn new tricks and explore the world is the magic of my days! I have so much love for you, baby girl.”

We love the sweet posts Carlin writes for her daughter.