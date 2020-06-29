Courtesy Carlin Bates/Instagram

Things are looking up for Carlin Bates’ daughter, Layla. Now that the little girl is almost 5 months old, her mom shared an update about her heart and breathing issues. In the past, the Bringing Up Bates star has been open about her baby’s health scares, but she let a fan know that Layla is doing just fine aside from the occasional hiccup.

“She still has little breathing episodes that we have to monitor because of the hole in her heart, but the doctors have told us that this will most likely heal itself,” Carlin, 22, told her follower. “We have to keep a close eye on her, and sometimes that’s a little scary, but I’m learning to trust God through this daily!”

Courtesy Carlin Bates/Instagram

The UPtv star and husband Evan Stewart revealed in May that doctors discovered Layla has a “small hole in her heart” that can contribute to low blood oxygen levels and instances where the baby has trouble catching her breath. The family had a few scares that sent them to the hospital before they discovered the root of the issue. Now, Layla wears a special kind of baby monitor that tracks her heart rate and oxygen levels, helping the parents keep on top of things.

The family is also getting plenty of support from their friends and relatives. After the Duggars heard about Layla’s heart, they rushed to reassure Carlin she could count on them in times of trouble. “You are such an amazing momma,” Anna Duggar told her friend. “[We’re] keeping Layla in our prayers! God’s got this, and He will get you safely through!”

Jinger Vuolo chimed in, “Car, this is all so unthinkably difficult. My thoughts and prayers are with you all and your sweet baby Layla. May God grant you His perfect peace in [these] days.”

BFF Joy-Anna Forsyth is continuing to show lots of love for all of the Bates-Stewart family members, and she couldn’t be more excited to see Layla growing up strong and healthy. “You both are adorable!!!” she commented on Carlin’s latest photo after the mama revealed her daughter is growing and learning every day. “We love youuu,” Carlin responded.