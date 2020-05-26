Courtesy of Carlin Bates/Instagram

To many more! Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Evan Stewart, on Monday, May 25. The 22-year-old reflected on their first year of marriage in a touching Instagram post.

“Evan, how can it possibly be that our wedding day was one year ago today?! I don’t know about you but I remember everything about that magical day,” she began on a series of photos of the couple.

“You see the good in everyone and everything and you count it as joy to take care of our family … I know that our best days are still to come but never forget that I’ll take any day as long as it’s with you,” she gushed, adding, “No one better exists.”

The UPtv reality stars first linked up in fall 2016 and tied the knot three years later in 2019. Just four months after their wedding, the duo announced they were expecting their first baby together.

“We are so happy at the thought of parenting together,” the couple shared in a statement at the time. “Three at the table sounds perfect! God is so good.”

Courtesy of Carlin Bates/Instagram

On January 31, Carlin gave birth to their daughter, Layla Rae Stewart. The pair shared the exciting news and the first photos of their baby girl on February 1. “Layla Rae has captured our hearts and we are FOREVER changed. In an instant, my heart was more full than I ever dreamed it could be and we are so incredibly grateful to God that he chose us to be this little girl’s parents,” the brunette beauty said in a statement at the time.

As Layla hit the 3-month-old mark, the mother shared her daughter has been struggling with some health issues. “We found out Layla has a small hole in her heart, which might be causing some of the breathing issues,” Carlin said in an Instagram post. Luckily, the parents said the condition is likely to heal on its own.

Congrats on your first wedding anniversary, you two!